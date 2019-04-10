Archie School District cancels classes Wednesday, sends students home after finding written threat

ARCHIE, Mo. — The Archie School District tweeted Wednesday morning that all classes have been canceled after someone discovered a written threat inside the building.

According to a news release from the district, law enforcement is aware of the threat and they will be investigating.

Students who ride the bus to school will be dropped back off at home.

“Bus riders will be taken back home and will be dropped off as it is confirmed that an adult is present for them,” the news release said.

If an adult is not home, those students will be taken to a location away from the school where parents can arrange to pick them up.

Parents are advised to call (816) 898-2271 if they have questions.

The district also tweeted that junior high track will not be attending the track meet at Midway.