Crews find body after house explosion near 15th and Fremont in KC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Officials have discovered a body Wednesday night as they comb through the rubble of a house explosion in Kansas City.

Crews responded to a house fire just after 4 p.m. Wednesday near 15th and Fremont.

When firefighters arrived on scene, the house had already collapsed from the explosion. Firefighters soon learned one person was still trapped inside the destroyed home and spent the next several hours trying to rescue that person.

Officials on scene said the debris and smoke made it difficult for crews to rescue the victim, and the high winds made it difficult to put out the fire.

The cause of the explosion is unknown at this time.

39.099727 -94.578567