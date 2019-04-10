Crews start emergency repairs on 40-foot hole near Concourse Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- On Monday, crews started repairs on a 40-foot-deep hole at Benton Circle, near Concourse Park in Kansas City's Historic Northeast. The hole is right next to the sidewalk at St. John Ave. and Benton Blvd.

"Big safety risk," John Dunn, who had lunch Wednesday in Concourse Park said. "We have kids. We have people walking around running and jogging."

The scour hole and sidewalk next to it at Benton Circle is blocked with bright orange fencing, and has been closed off by the city for about a year. But the hole was getting deeper at a rapid pace.

"A contractor has started back filling the hole with rock and they will also install storm drainage structures along the slope to fix this hole," James Wang, KCMO Parks and Recreation Chief Engineer, said.

Wang said all the damage was caused by storm water run off. The new system they're working on now will keep the problem at bay in the future. In the last year, the erosion next to the side walk in a green area, got worse.

"It was smaller but last year it got bigger because of the wet weather," Wang said.

This project should be done in three weeks and the sidewalk will be safe to walk on again. Parks and Recreation asks people to avoid this area during construction.