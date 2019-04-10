Driver charged with murder in KC hit-and-run crash that killed 79-year-old last fall

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A 38-year-old is now facing charges in a car crash that killed a 79-year-old great-grandfather in September.

Ryan Raisley has been charged with second-degree murder, tampering with a motor vehicle and leaving the scene of an accident in the death of David Cannon.

Police say Raisley stole a truck in Overland Park and was speeding to get away. When he got to the intersection at Bannister and Wornall roads in Kansas City he went through the light, hitting several cars and injuring one man and killing Cannon.

“He murdered David. There is no two ways about it. That is what happened,” Cannon’s son-in-law Jeff Morrell said.

It has been a long seven months for Cannon’s family, waiting for the man police say killed him to be charged.

“I hope it makes somebody else think before they do something senseless like this that affects someone that is totally innocent,” said Morrell, who got emotional when talking about Cannon. “David was a great person. It is not easy talking about him. He came here every Sunday for dinner, never missed a time.”

Murrell said everywhere Canon went he made people smile. He was an avid wood carver, artist and loyal friend who would help anyone. Cannon’s most prized possession and favorite hobby was his family.

“He loved his wife,” Cannon said. “Spent the last two years with her in a nursing home from the time she got up to the time she went to bed every night.”

Cannon was killed the day before the family would celebrate his wife’s birthday. That happy celebration was replaced by shock and grief over Cannon’s death.

“It’s terrible, and all for a few dollars maybe to support a drug habit or whatever he had. Totally senseless, didn’t have to happen,” Murrell said. “It left a big hole. We still do dinners on Sunday nights, and my wife had a tradition of taking pictures of everyone at the table -- and now there is one place missing.”

After the crash, police say Raisley took off.

Police tracked him down at his grandmother’s house not too far from where he crash happened. Court documents say he was linked to the crime through DNA.

Cannon’s family is grateful for the hard work and kindness of KCPD.