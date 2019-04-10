Eric Trump, wife expecting second child in August

President Donald Trump is likely to be a grandfather to another baby come August.

Eric Trump tweeted Wednesday that he and his wife Lara are expecting their second child, who would become the President’s 10th grandchild.

Eric already has one son, Eric “Luke” Trump, who became the President’s ninth grandchild in 2017. Donald Trump Jr. has five children with his former wife, Vanessa, and the President’s daughter Ivanka Trump has three children with her husband, Jared Kushner.

“Lara and I are excited to announce that we will be adding another member to our family in August! Luke will be a great big brother!” the President’s second son wrote on Twitter.

“So exciting for you both as your sweet family grows!” Ivanka Trump tweeted in response.

“Congratulations to a beautiful and expanding family,” White House counselor Kellyanne Conway also wrote to the expecting parents.

Both Eric and Lara has a consistent presence on the 2016 campaign trail, and Lara is an adviser on the President’s 2020 campaign. Eric took over the Trump Organization when his father assumed office.