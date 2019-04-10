Fire crews looking for 1 person trapped after house explosion near 15th and Fremont

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Emergency crews are working to rescue a person who is trapped following a house explosion in Kansas City, Missouri.

Fire crews responded to a house fire just after 4 p.m. Wednesday near 15th and Fremont. When crews arrived to the scene the house had already collapsed from the explosion, shooting debris all around.

Officials on scene said the debris and smoke are making it difficult for crews trying to rescue the person trapped and the high winds are making it difficult to put out the fire.

The cause of the explosion is unknown at this time.

FOX4 has a crew on scene and will update as new information becomes available.