Gladstone police identify man killed in hit-&-run while still looking for driver

GLADSTONE, Mo. — A man in his 30s is dead, and Gladstone police are still looking for the driver who hit and killed him in the parking lot of a thrift store Tuesday night.

The incident happened just after 7 p.m. near N.E. 74th Street and North Oak Trafficway.

Police are looking for a white, older-model pickup truck in connection with the incident that killed 36-year-old James E. Pettijohn.

Nearby security cameras captured the image below of the truck police are trying to find.

If you see it or have any information that can help police, please call Crime Stoppers at (816) 474-8477.