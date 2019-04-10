Habitat for Humanity of Kansas City celebrates its first Pride Build

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Habitat for Humanity of Kansas City is celebrating its first Pride Build.

Members of the LGBTQ community, or anyone in support, was welcomed to volunteer building homes with the organization.

On Wednesday, a group from Wells Fargo worked on a home in the Manheim Park neighborhood. Both organizations said they believe no matter who you love, you deserve a safe and affordable place to live.

"One of Wells Fargo's key principals is diversity and inclusion and celebrating all team members and their walks of life," said Jesse McDaniel, a member of Wells Fargo's commercial banking group. "It's an opportunity for that group to come out and do something for the community."

"We don't care what your religious background is, what your sexual orientation is," said Lindsay Hicks, VP of development for Habitat for Humanity of KC. "We don't care what you believe, who you love. We believe that you deserve a safe decent affordable place to live, and that's what Pride Build is about is having a bigger voice for those folks so they have safe affordable housing."

The organization is also celebrating 40 years in Kansas City. Over the years they have built 700 homes for deserving families.