Historical Atkins-Johnson Farm and Museum reopens for visitors in Gladstone

GLADSTONE, Mo. — You can once again step back in time at a historical farmstead in Gladstone.

The Atkins-Johnson Farm and Museum is once again open for visitors after closing for the winter months.

The farmstead dates back to the 1820s and is home to the oldest still-standing log cabin in Clay County. It’s named for the Atkins and Johnson families who spent the most years living in the home and farming the land.

After undergoing historical preservation, the site opened to visitors in 2013 and is looking forward to showing the hidden gem off to even more people this year.

“I would say if you’re in this area, come check it out. It’s kind of a sanctuary if you will. It is removed from the inner city hub. There’s a lot of acreage here that’s undeveloped. Just a fun place to come out here and be away from the rat race we all play every day,” said Justin Merkey, Gladstone Parks, Recreation & Cultural Arts director.

This spring, the museum features an exhibit on the history of Big Shoal Church, which once stood on the farm grounds. The Atkins-Johnson will also host a civil war reenactment, the spring muster, this Saturday.

The museum is open Wednesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.