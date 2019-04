KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s time for a spring clean out!

FOX4 is partnering with 1-800-Got-Junk to help you get rid of your old electronics for free.

The recycling event runs from 6 to 10 a.m. Saturday, April 20 at Liberty Memorial.

Microwaves, TVs and computer monitors are not accepted, but all other electronics are free to recycle including appliances. Items that are still in good working order will be donated to Goodwill.