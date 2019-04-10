KC police say 1 person has died after Tuesday quadruple shooting near 53rd and Michigan

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri police said that one of the victim’s in a quadruple shooting Tuesday has died from their injuries.

Officers responded to the shooting near 53rd Street and Michigan Avenue shortly before 4 p.m. When they arrived, they found four people suffering from gunshot wounds.

One shooting victim was reported was taken to an area hospital where they later died from their injuries. Police have not released the name of the victim at this time.

Police said this now marks the 40th homicide for the year.

The other three victims are in stable condition, according to police.

Police are looking for a newer model, possibly an ’08 red Chevy Malibu in connection with the shooting.

If you have information that could help police, you’re asked to call the Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477. You can also submit a tip online here. All tips are anonymous.