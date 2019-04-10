KC police searching for missing 57-year-old woman with history of strokes

Beverly Williams-Pelton

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are asking for help locating a missing 57-year-old woman Wednesday night.

Beverly Williams-Pelton was last seen at 6 a.m. Tuesday at 1112 E. 41st St. in Kansas City.

She is described as 5-foot-2, weighing 145 pounds with salt and pepper-colored hair and brown eyes. Police said she usually wears her hair long and up in a tight bun. A clothing description was not available.

Police said Williams-Pelton has a history of strokes and takes several medications.

If located, please call KC police at 816-234-5136.

