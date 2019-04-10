Police identify man killed in crash on Metcalf in Overland Park

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Police have now identified the person killed in crash in Overland park Tuesday night involving a car and motorcycle.

The deadly crash happened at West 77th Street and Metcalf Avenue.

Police identified the victim as 27-year-old Aaron M. Martin, of Overland Park.

A second person involved in the crash was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

Police are continuing to investigate the crash at this time.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call 913-890-1415 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.