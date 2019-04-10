Rockhurst University remembers Holocaust victims

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Students and faculty at Rockhurst University Wednesday are remembering those killed by the Nazis during the Holocaust.

The Midwest Center for Holocaust Education joined students on campus in leading these ceremonies in 2004.

Volunteers joined students in reading the names of all of those killed by the Nazis, including 152 members of the Society of Jesus. Outside the school's Jesuit center, members of the Society of Jesus are honored on campus with a plaque, which the school says is the only recognition of its kind in the world.

"It's very, very relevant," Bill Kriege, director of campus ministry said. "Unfortunately, anti- Semitic events, persecution are on the rise here in the United States and Europe, abroad, now more than ever. We need to invite students and our entire community into standing up and saying, 'No that's not a part of who we are.' We specifically reject that."

Excerpts from the diaries of Holocaust victims also will be read out loud during the observation.

This ceremony has taken on additional significance with more of a focus on healing and understanding of people's differences.

Student choirs from Rockhurst and Hyman Brand Hebrew Academy will perform in an interfaith ceremony on campus later Wednesday.