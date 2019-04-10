Whit Merrifield extends hitting streak on RBI bunt to break George Brett’s Royals record

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Whit Merrifield has made Royals history.

With an RBI bunt in the 7th inning to tie the game against the Mariners on Wednesday night, he extended his hitting streak to 31 games to break George Brett’s club record and set his own.

Laying one down straight into the record books. pic.twitter.com/6IpvDIibmc — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) April 11, 2019

Merrifield’s streak began on Sept. 10 last season. Brett’s hitting streak was set in 1980, the same year he hit .390, won an MVP and helped lead the Royals to an American League pennant and World Series.

Before he set the new record, Merrifield took time to talk about the opportunity before warm-ups Wednesday afternoon at Kauffman Stadium.

“Unique, because the goal every day is to come to the park and figure out a way to win the game, but there’s an understanding of what’s going on personally,” he said.

Merrifield has provided some excitement amid a dismal start to the 2019 season, where a current eight-game losing streak has the club at 2-8.

He was hitting .349 and has posted a .378 on base percentage, adding a home run and three stolen bases before Wednesday’s game. He’s hit .339 during the duration of the streak, with 15 extra-base hits.

