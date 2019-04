Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The next time you go to a Royals game at Kauffman Stadium, you'll be able to use your smart phone to order from the concession stands without ever waiting in line.

The team tweeted out a video explaining the new service in the MLB Ballpark app.

Simply open the app and select mobile food ordering.

It will ask for your contact and payment information before you hit submit.

The app will notify you when to pick up your food.

