Gladstone police arrest 43-year-old man in connection to deadly hit-and-run

GLADSTONE, Mo. -- Gladstone police confirmed Thursday that they have arrested a 43-year-old man in connection to the deadly hit-and-run that happened in the parking lot of a thrift store Tuesday night.

FOX4 is not naming the man or sharing his picture because he has not been formally charged. When prosecutors file the charges, we will update the story with that information.

Police said the man was arrested in connection with the hit-and-run that killed 36-year-old James E. Pettijohn near N.E. 74th Street and North Oak Trafficway. The incident also injured a woman Pettijohn was with.

Police are still looking for the white, older-model pickup truck involved. Nearby security cameras captured the image below of the truck police want to find.

If you have any information that can help police locate the truck, please call (816) 474-TIPS.