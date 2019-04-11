Kansas couple with 10 kids adopts 7 siblings so they don’t have to split up

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DERBY, Kan. -- A couple in Kansas who already has 10 children just adopted seven more.

Gary and Lisa Fulbright said they felt it was their calling to take care of the children. The kids, who are all siblings, range in age from three to 12 years old.

The Fullbrights made the adoption was made official Wednesday.

The children said they are grateful they weren't split up.

"My mom would leave for days at a time without being home, and I don't know my dad," Emerson said. "He lives in Mexico, so it's really nice having a dad to spend time with."

The couple said they are looking forward to all the extra love they will now have with 17 kids in their home.