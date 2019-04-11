Man charged with murder in deadly stabbing of woman at Kansas City apartment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- About a month after a woman was found stabbed to death, Jackson County prosecutors charged a suspect with second-degree murder. Keyon D. Patterson, 27, faces the murder charge and armed criminal action for allegedly killing 23-year-old Lidajah Oliver.

Court documents say the person who called 911 on March 15 last saw Oliver on March 13 when she showed her a blue Honda SUV she had just bought. When the caller found Oliver dead in her apartment, she also said that the SUV was missing.

Investigators interviewed Patterson on March 19 and noted he had an injury healing between his thumb and forefinger, detectives at the crime scene said there was evidence of a struggle. They also found Oliver's missing SUV about a block away from Patterson's address.

Patterson told investigators that he knew Oliver, they had met on Facebook and had been seeing each other for about a month. However, he denied having ever have been inside the SUV, saying he'd only seen a picture of it.

Surveillance video at the apartment complex showed Oliver and a second person in dark clothing exit her SUV at 11:16 p.m. on March 13. At 1:13 a.m. on March 14, the person in dark clothing got into the SUV's driver side and drove off.

Oliver's cell phone records revealed her last four calls were to a number that belongs to Patterson, and text messages showed on March 13 that she planned to pick him up and have him stay at her apartment that night.

DNA analysis from a regional crime lab revealed that a bloody hand impression on a chair cushion in the apartment matched both Patterson and Oliver. Police arrested him on Thursday, and he asked for a lawyer during an interview with detectives.

His bond is $150,000 cash-only, no court dates are set for him yet.