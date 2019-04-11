× Missouri tax payers getting a little help from the state

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – A little good news from the state for Missouri tax payers that were dreading a surprise bill. The bill is a result of a withholding error by the Department of Revenue.

The house on Wednesday passed a bill that will give individual tax payers a 30 day interest free grace period, with no penalties, for the rest of the year for the outstanding balances.

Representative Dean Dohrman, (R – District 51), the bill’s sponsor, says he hopes this bill will be a short-term fix to the state’s problem.

“This bill is just about the problem we’re facing today which is concerning last year’s tax credit.” Dohrman said.

He hopes this bill will give all taxpayers equal opportunity to get their affairs in order.

April 15th is the deadline to file taxes.

Information from the Missouri School of Journalism contributed to this report.