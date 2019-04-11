× Museum pulls T.rex fossil from public view amid dustup

LAWRENCE, Kan. — The University of Kansas has pulled the fossil of a juvenile Tyrannosaur Rex from public view at its Natural History Museum after anger erupted when the fossil’s private owner listed it for sale for $2.95 million.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports that Alan Detrich, who isn’t a trained paleontologist, says he originally shared his rare fossil with the museum two years ago because “the public ought to get to see it.” The sales pitch for the fossil highlighted its ties to the school. Detrich says he’s now editing the eBay listing.

Detrich has long been a source of frustration to some in the scientific community. They think fossils should be uncovered by people with more training and then donated for scientific study. Detrich says fossil hunting is a risky, expensive business.