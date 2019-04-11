One person arrested at protest of guest lecture at UMKC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A protest at a guest lecture at UMKC led to an arrest Thursday night, the university says.

Protesters gathered at an event called “A Night with Michael Knowles,” which featured the frequent Fox & Friends contributor. According to the university’s website, the lecture was sponsored by two student groups, College Republicans at UMKC and UMKC Young Americans for Freedom.

The university released a statement on Twitter, saying the protest turned disruptive, but it did not provide further details about what happened. After several warnings, one person was arrested, UMKC said.

Knowles said on Twitter that the protester used a squirt gun to spray him with bleach. He said a bit of the bleach hit him on the face and side before the protester was arrested.

“We have a responsibility to allow free speech, but we cannot condone physical disruptions of peaceful activities. We believe free speech can be exercised constructively in a way that doesn’t put people at risk,” UMKC said.

The university said it’s gathering more information and will then review policies and procedures.

