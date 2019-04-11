Pearl Tavern’s recipe for blacked shrimp tacos

Blackened shrimp tacos
Ingredients:
1/2 lbs. shrimp peeled, deveined, tails removed
1 TBSP olive oil
1.5 tsp. blacked seasoning
Directions:
Heat oil over medium high heat.
Season shrimp with blackened seasoning.
Cook seasoned shrimp for about 3 minutes until shrimp is done.
Plate:
Heath tortillas, "microwave, grilled, flat topped"
Place 1 tsp. chipotle cream on each tortilla
Divide shrimp among the tortillas
Place jicama slaw on top of the shrimp
Place habanero salsa on top of slaw
Place queso fresco on top of each taco
