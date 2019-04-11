Pearl Tavern’s recipe for blacked shrimp tacos

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Blackened shrimp tacos

Ingredients:

1/2 lbs. shrimp peeled, deveined, tails removed

1 TBSP olive oil

1.5 tsp. blacked seasoning

Directions:

Heat oil over medium high heat.

Season shrimp with blackened seasoning.

Cook seasoned shrimp for about 3 minutes until shrimp is done.

Plate:

Heath tortillas, "microwave, grilled, flat topped"

Place 1 tsp. chipotle cream on each tortilla

Divide shrimp among the tortillas

Place jicama slaw on top of the shrimp

Place habanero salsa on top of slaw

Place queso fresco on top of each taco

