Whit Merrifield and Jorge Lopez join in on annual calendar shoot for cancer research

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A local organization known for supporting kids battling cancer partnered with the Kansas City Royals Wednesday to kick off an annual calendar shoot that ultimate raises money for cancer research.

During the shoot, Royals players second baseman Whit Merrifield and pitcher Jorge Lopez posed alongside local kids who are battling cancer.

Braden's Hope puts on the annual shoot. The foundation, which was started in Kansas City, aims to fill each and every day with hope. They also want to help researchers find a cure for childhood cancers.

To raise money, the foundation sells special calendars featuring the photos from the annual shoots.

Braden Hofen inspired this foundation. He was just three years old when doctors diagnosed him with neuroblastoma and leukemia.

