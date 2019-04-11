× Winter storm creates blizzard conditions in northwest Kansas

COLBY, Kan. — Blizzard warnings have been issued across part of northwest Kansas, closing schools and making travel dangerous.

The National Weather Service says snow and wind gust as high as 55 mph will create whiteout conditions Thursday. Drivers are urged to stay home and bring a winter survival kit with them if they must travel.

The Kansas Department of Transportation says many roads are partially or completely snow covered. A tractor-trailer crash temporarily closed part of Interstate 70 Wednesday in western Kansas, and a Colorado stretch remains closed.

Among the districts calling off classes was Colby Public Schools. The districts said in a tweet announcing the closure, “Yes, it is morning and you could tell if you could see out your door which you can’t, because of the SNOW in APRIL!”

