11 years later, one man charged in KCK home invasion murder of 25-year-old

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A man has been charged Friday in a 11-year-old cold case out of KCK, prosecutors say.

Daniel Kidwell has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of Jeff Rogers who was killed April 9, 2008. The 25-year-old was gunned down in his own home at 84th and Tauromee.

Police said four men broke in. They beat, stabbed and shot him.

Rogers was able to keep himself alert long enough to call police and give a description of the suspects but died minutes later.

For over a decade his family has begged for someone to come forward with answers. Some tips came into police early on, but they didn’t lead anywhere solid. And then the calls stopped coming.

But it appears there was a break in the case as the Wyandotte County Prosecutors Office confirmed that Kidwell was arrested and charged for Rogers’ murder.

Court documents detailing the allegations against Kidwell haven’t been released yet, and his first court date hasn’t been set.

FOX4 will continue to follow up on this case as more details are available.