23-year-old man faces various charges including assault after protest at UMKC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Prosecutors filed charges Friday against a protester accused of shooting a substance at a guest speaker during his lecture at UMKC Thursday night.

Gerard G. Dabu, 23, faces three charges in Kansas City municipal court. Among those charges are one count of disturbing a school or assembly, one count of assault and one count of destruction of property.

UMKC’s chancellor put out a statement Friday that said, “Last night, our campus witnessed a collision of two principles that we steadfastly support: the right to free express and the right to civil protest in response to views we disagree with.”

Protesters gathered at an event called “A Night with Michael Knowles,” which featured the frequent Fox & Friends contributor.

“Some peaceful protesters stood and expressed disagreement with the speaker’s views,” the chancellor said in the statement. “Then, unfortunately, some others crossed a line.”

After several warnings, authorities arrested Dabu.

Knowles initally said on Twitter that the protester used a squirt gun to spray him with bleach, but according to the chancellor the substance was lavender oil and other non-toxic household liquids.

According to the university’s website, the lecture was sponsored by two student groups, College Republicans at UMKC and UMKC Young Americans for Freedom.

