Crews performing water rescue at Longview Lake after vehicle went into water

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Dive crews are on scene for a water rescue at Longview Lake after a vehicle went into the water.

Emergency crews were called just after 7 p.m. to the marina. Officials have not provided any details at this time other than to say the car went into the water in that area.

A witness told FOX4 that several people jumped in to try to rescue the driver but were unsuccessful. Dive crews and multiple other local agencies are now working to rescue the person.

