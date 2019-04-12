× Fisher-Price recalls nearly 5 million Rock ‘n Play Sleepers due to infant deaths

Fisher-Price issued a recall of 4.7 million Rock ‘n Play Sleepers Friday after multiple infants were found to have died while the product was in use.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission’s website, over 30 infant fatalities have occurred when infants rolled over while unrestrained “or other circumstances” since the product was introduced in 2009.

Consumers are advised to stop using the sleepers immediately and contact Fisher-Price for a refund or voucher.

The company issued a warning last week about the sleepers and their concerns. They asked customers to stop using the popular baby sleeper if their children are able to roll over, which infants typically begin to do around three months.

Then on Tuesday, the American Academy of Pediatrics said the warning didn’t go far enough to protect infants. It called for the immediate recall of the sleeper, citing the infant deaths.

“This product is deadly and should be recalled immediately,” said Dr. Kyle Yasuda, AAP president. “When parents purchase a product for their baby or child, many assume that if it’s being sold in a store, it must be safe to use. Tragically, that is not the case. There is convincing evidence that the Rock ‘n Play inclined sleeper puts infants’ lives at risk, and CPSC must step up and take immediate action to remove it from stores and prevent further tragedies.”

Rock ‘n Play Sleepers were sold at major retailers for between $40 and $49.

CPSC and Fisher-Price both remind consumers to create a safe sleep environment for infants, whether using a crib, bassinet, play yard, or inclined sleeper: They say you should never add blankets, pillows, stuffed toys, or other items to the environment and always place infants to sleep on their backs.