KC police searching for missing 96-year-old with dementia
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KC police are searching for a missing 96-year-old who has dementia Friday night.
John Riordan was last seen around 9 a.m. Friday in the 5300 block of N.W. 73rd Street driving a black Nissan Altima with Kentucky plates.
In addition to dementia, police said the 96-year-old also recently had a fall that caused a head injury.
He is described as 5-foot-10, weighing 160 pounds with blue eyes and grey hair.
If located, please call KCPD at 816-234-5111.
39.099727 -94.578567