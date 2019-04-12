KC police searching for missing 96-year-old with dementia

Posted 10:43 pm, April 12, 2019

John Riordan

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KC police are searching for a missing 96-year-old who has dementia Friday night.

John Riordan was last seen around 9 a.m. Friday in the 5300 block of N.W. 73rd Street driving a black Nissan Altima with Kentucky plates.

In addition to dementia, police said the 96-year-old also recently had a fall that caused a head injury.

He is described as 5-foot-10, weighing 160 pounds with blue eyes and grey hair.

If located, please call KCPD at 816-234-5111.

