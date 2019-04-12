Man describes moment he found shooting victim in Applebee’s parking lot, applied first aid

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kansas City police say someone shot a man Thursday night on Sterling Avenue near Interstate 70, moments later, a bystander found him bleeding and afraid for his life in an Applebee's parking lot.

Marc Coleman told FOX4 that fear overcame him Thursday night while he was enjoying dinner at the restaurant.

"A guy had ran in the store and it sounded like he said, 'fire, fire!' I`m a tree trimmer, I do tree trimming for a living. I had my truck parked outside with a bunch of chain saws and gas in the back. I thought my truck was on fire," he recounted.

Coleman raced outside, expecting to find his livelihood up in flames, but instead found a man stumbling around, covered in blood at about 7:30 p.m.

"He looked at me and he said, 'I think I`ve been shot.' He done fell to the ground. I took off my sweatshirt and I covered him up. I could see where he was shot in the stomach, so I put some weight on it to try to stop the bleeding," Coleman said.

Prayers for the victim's life played out in Coleman's head as he comforted him.

"He looked at me and he said, 'man, promise me, promise me I'm not gonna die.' All I could do was hold him close, I just held him close to me. I said, 'you're gonna be alright.'" Coleman said.

And he was. According to Kansas City police, the man will recover from his injuries.

Kansas City's police chief says that violent crime is on the rise this year, that's something the AdHoc Group Against Crime is trying to fix through job programs and classes on anger and conflict resolution.

"We don't have to live like this today, you know, the violence has to stop. We have to stick with it and hope for the best in a lot of ways. We need to be able to practice forgiveness. It's not something that comes easy, but we need to make sure that we are doing that," Damon Daniel, the group's president, said.

Kansas City detectives know who they want to talk to, but haven't arrested anyone yet. The victim's family says the victim is doing well.