One person dead in crash on I-70 just east of Odessa

Posted 2:12 pm, April 12, 2019, by , Updated at 02:31PM, April 12, 2019

Image courtesy of MoDOT

LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Mo. — One person is dead following a crash along eastbound I-70 Friday afternoon.

The crash happened around 2 p.m. just east of Odessa.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol tweeted that the crash occurred in a construction zone and involved two semitrailers and a passenger vehicle.

The eastbound lanes of I-70 are currently closed at the 40 mile marker. Traffic is being diverted to the south outer road at the 37 mile marker.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.