One person dead in crash on I-70 just east of Odessa
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Mo. — One person is dead following a crash along eastbound I-70 Friday afternoon.
The crash happened around 2 p.m. just east of Odessa.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol tweeted that the crash occurred in a construction zone and involved two semitrailers and a passenger vehicle.
The eastbound lanes of I-70 are currently closed at the 40 mile marker. Traffic is being diverted to the south outer road at the 37 mile marker.
39.003129 -93.987843