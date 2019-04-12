× One person dead in crash on I-70 just east of Odessa

LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Mo. — One person is dead following a crash along eastbound I-70 Friday afternoon.

The crash happened around 2 p.m. just east of Odessa.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol tweeted that the crash occurred in a construction zone and involved two semitrailers and a passenger vehicle.

The eastbound lanes of I-70 are currently closed at the 40 mile marker. Traffic is being diverted to the south outer road at the 37 mile marker.