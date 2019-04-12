× Police identify 77-year-old woman killed in hit-and-run crash near Isle of Capri Casino

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KC police have identified the 77-year-old woman who died in hit-and-run crash Tuesday afternoon.

Police said Emma Hayes of Kansas City died in the crash near the entrance to Isle of Capri Casino at Front Street and Interstate 29.

The crash was reported around 1 p.m. Tuesday after a black Nissan pickup hit a white Cadillac sedan, which was trying to turn.

Hayes, who was riding in the Cadillac, was taken to a nearby hospital where she died shortly after her arrival. The man driving the Cadillac was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The driver of the Nissan fled the scene and was then involved in a standoff with police for several hours on Kansas Avenue. The standoff ended peacefully around 7 p.m., and the driver was taken into custody for questioning.

Police said on Friday that there have not been any charges filed in this case at this time, but officers are actively investigating still.

A passenger in the Nissan stayed on scene, according to police.

39.099727 -94.578567