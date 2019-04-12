× I-29 between Missouri and just south of Council Bluffs will not fully reopen until June

PERCIVAL, Iowa — If you’re planning to travel to Omaha, Nebraska or Council Bluffs, Iowa you may want to plan for a detour on your route.

According to the Iowa Department of Transportation, I-29 between Missouri and US 34 will not fully reopen until June.

IDOT crews are completing emergency repairs to structural damage to the northbound lanes of the bridge at mile marker 8.5. They are also evaluating options for levee repair and other flood protection.

Road crews also said they need time to remove debris from the highway between US 34 and Iowa 2 while also repairing pavement.

There is also severe damage north of Percival, IDOT said in a document listing the status of repairs underway.