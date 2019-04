KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Dive crews have recovered a body at the scene of a water rescue at Longview Lake after a vehicle went into the water.

Emergency crews were called just after 7 p.m. to the marina. Officials have not provided any details at this time other than to say the car went into the water in that area.

A witness told FOX4 that several people jumped in to try to rescue the driver but were unsuccessful.

