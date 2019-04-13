Lee’s Summit teen recovering after being shot outside skate center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. -- A Lee's Summit teen is recovering after being shot in the leg Friday night outside of a skating center.

Witnesses say there was panic after the gun went off leaving many wondering who if anyone was hurt. Inside of the skating rink kids ran to the back of the building to get away from the gunfire.

"I heard a pop, and I thought it was just a party popper since those are out now, and I heard a scream," 11-year-old Leeanna Talbott said. "I thought, are they scaring each other or something?"

"All the kids were scared, and I didn't know what was happening," 13-year-old Amythest Wilson said. "I asked what happened, and all these people were saying that someone got shot."

Police said the teen was shot after a fight broke out in the parking lot. A group of women ran to help the teen including Christina Rutledge, a nurse who was waiting for her son in the parking lot.

"I just felt like I needed to do something," Rutledge said. "What I would want somebody to do for my kid."

Amber Wilson, Amythest's mom, said the news of the shooting was not something she expected when she sent her daughter to the rink on Friday.

"She texted me that there was a shooting, and I was like - what? I was pretty scared," Wilson said. "I didn’t know what had happened. What was going on. If everyone was safe, if anyone was seriously hurt. It was very scary as a mom."

The owner of Landmark2, Charlie Johnson, said he's shocked, and never imagined he'd have to tell people to keep their guns at home.

"It's disheartening to know that kids at this age, at this time in their life, have access to a gun," Johnson said. "Never in my wildest dreams would I believe a 14 year old would shoot another 14 year old."

Rutledge said the center handled the situation well. She's been bringing her four children to Landmark2 for years, and even after ending up in the middle of a shooting, she was impressed.

"You would think that they go through some kind of a drill, because there was no hesitation in getting the place locked down," Rutledge said. "Making sure all the kids were calm and safe."

Johnson says, Landmark2 is a place kids can come to have fun, and he will do everything he can to keep them safe. He plans to ask people to not bring guns to his establishment in their code of conduct.

"We still are going to be the family fun skate center, and we will continue to manage our business as such," Johnson said. "That's my goal. I won't deviate from that."

"If it was going to happen, and my son was going to be around, I'm glad that my son was here," Rutledge said. "I honestly never thought about him being unsafe inside. I knew that he was safe, because he was here."

Police haven't made an arrest in this shooting, and say they are working with witnesses to figure out what happened, and who was involved.