Man found dead in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KCMO Police were called to the 4400 block of Scarritt Ave. late Friday night to investigate a shooting. When officers arrived at the scene they found a male teen had been shot. The victim died at the scene. Detectives continue to investigate the circumstances of the death, they are not looking for any suspects at this time. If you have any information about this incident contact the tip hotline at 816-474-TIPS.