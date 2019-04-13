Overland Park golf champion on the rise, winning long-drive contest at Augusta National

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -- Golf's focus is on the Masters Tournament this weekend.

A teenage golfer with a world of potential calls the Kansas City metro her home, and Augusta National is one of her targets. Julia Misemer, 15, is only a few days removed from a performance that could shape the future of women in the game, and perhaps, push her toward the next generation of golf's greats.

It's no chip shot for a teenager to dominate this sport, but Misemer owns a piece of Augusta. Misemer, a freshman at Blue Valley West High School, made Magnolia Lane say "wow." She finished fourth in her age group at last weekend's Drive Chip and Putt Nationals, a golf skills contest for junior golfers, at Augusta National. Her huge drive of 245 yards gave her the win in the competition's long-drive contest.

"This was a really fun thing to do. I was more focused on going there and enjoying the experience," Misemer said on Thursday.

The Blue Valley West freshman has experienced this contest before. She advanced to Drive Chip and Putt's national finals in 2015, where she also placed fourth. The 2019 edition of the contest will be her final appearance in the contest, as she has aged out of eligibility.

"Finishing fourth is amazing. Just to be there. You all want to win," Todd Misemer, Julia's dad, said. "I could really appreciate it the second time. It was really overwhelming the first time we went in 2015, but the second time was better."

Last fall, Misemer got statewide attention in Kansas, winning the Class 6A individual girls golf championship as a ninth grader.

"She's a once in a generation kind of golfer. We are taking advantage of that," Aaron Anderson, Blue Valley West's girls golf coach, said. "The sky's the limit. I'm going to be watching her at the Masters one day. That's our goal."

Now, the dream of playing at Augusta again is possible. Julia Misemer competed at Augusta the same weekend as the first-ever Augusta National Women's Amateur. It's the first time the home of the Masters has hosted a large-scale event for female golfers. Misemer said she intends to be there again next year.

"It's really a big deal for kids playing. The Masters hasn't always been so open to kids and girls playing there. It's just really good to see them leading the way in the game," Julia Misemer said.