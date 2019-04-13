Overland Park teen remains in critical condition after being hit by car Friday afternoon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -- An Overland Park teen is continuing to recover after being hit by a vehicle on her way home from school Friday afternoon.

The principal of Oxford Middle School released the name of the 14 year old student hit Saturday afternoon.

Alexandra Rumple is alive, hospitalized in critical condition. Neighbors who saw and heard the crash and friends who learned about it Friday evening are happy she’s made it this far.

“Alex is very sweet, she loves her friends. And she’s extraordinarily smart. Like, she goes to high school for math classes, she’s so smart," Gracie O’Neill said.

The crash happened around 3:15 p.m., after Oxford Middle dismissed classes for the week. Rumple was walking home with a group of friends at 123rd and Switzer when the driver of a Ford Focus sped north on Switzer, careening on and off the road for nearly a mile, and driving on the sidewalk and green lawns a total of three times.

The first time, it hit an electrical box. The second time it left the roadway, it hit Rumple. It then kept going for another hundred yards before being stopped by a fence and a concrete wall.

Police have not released what caused the driver of the tan Ford Focus to drive so erratically for nearly a mile down Switzer.

Where the car hit Rumple is marked by a broken cross walk sign and fresh cut flowers, a sign of a growing tribute to her. When neighbors spoke with FOX4, the first question they ask is “How is she?”

Friends shared the news of her condition throughout the day via social media. Another thing making the social media rounds is a growing campaign: #DoItForAlexx (or, #DoItForAlex), and photos of hands held high.

“We make a heart sign with our hands,” explained O’Neill, “and just post it on Instagram and stuff just to say we love you, we’re here for you.”

“Then I have a friend who had also taken the hashtag and the image and put it on a shirt, and we’re doing that to raise money.”

Two schools lie within a quarter of a mile from the intersection of 123rd and Switzer, meaning hundreds of students walk by and through the intersection twice a day, five days a week. The broken cross walk sign, along with the flowers and handwritten notes, now has several prawns wondering ‘What if it had been their child?’.

Rumple attends Oxford Middle School. When the principal released her name in an email Saturday afternoon, she announced a gathering scheduled at Oxford Middle School Sunday night night from 6 - 6:45 on the field where Rumple ran track, and where she may have played her trumpet with the band.