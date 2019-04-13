Police looking for driver who struck man Saturday in Grandview and left the scene

GRANDVIEW, Mo. — Grandview police are looking for the driver of a vehicle that hit a man Saturday afternoon and left the scene.

The incident was reported at 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of 2nd Street and 3rd Street.

The male pedestrian, reported to be in his mid-thirties, was taken to an area hospital with critical injuries. Their identity has not been released at this time.

Police do not have a description of the vehicle but said it should have damage to the front passenger side.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to contact Crime Stoppers Greater Kansas City TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).