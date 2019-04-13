× Shooting leaves one teen injured in Lee’s Summit

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — Police officers were called to Landmark Skate Center Friday night to investigate a shooting in the parking lot. A 14-year-old male victim was found with a gunshot wound to the leg. Officers determined that a fight had broken out in the parking lot just before the shooting.

Investigators are talking with witnesses to figure out who was involved and why the victim was shot. The victim ,taken the hospital, was treated for a gunshot wound to the leg.