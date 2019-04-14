14-year-old Overland Park girl dies from injuries after hit and run

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — An Overland Park teen has died from her injuries following a hit and run incident on Friday.

Police said 14-year-old Alexandra Rumple died at an area hospital on Sunday.

Rumple was walking home from Oxford Middle School Friday afternoon when the driver of a Ford Focus heading northbound on Switzer, left the roadway and struck her on the sidewalk.

A community vigil to honor Rumple is taking place Sunday beginning at 6 p.m. at 12500 Switzer.

Police are continuing to investigation the crash and said they will release additional information when it has become available. It is unknown if charges will be filed at this time.

Police have not released what caused the driver of the tan Ford Focus to drive so erratically for nearly a mile down Switzer.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Overland Park Police Department at 913-895-6411 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS if you have any additional information regarding the deadly crash.