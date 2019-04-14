× Crash involving KCFD truck leaves 3 injured

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KCPD investigators responded to a crash involving three vehicles near 79th Street and Troost Avenue shortly after midnight Sunday morning.

According to the accident report, police were dispatched at 1:01 a.m. to a crash involving multiple vehicles, including a Kansas City Fire Department unit. A 4-person KCFD crew were traveling northbound on Troost in a ladder truck when a southbound Cadillac Deville attempted to turn left into the eastbound lane and was struck by the KCFD unit. After being hit by the ladder truck, the Cadillac crashed into a Toyota Matrix that was traveling southbound. The ladder truck, redirected by the force of the crash, then struck an unoccupied building at 7910 Troost Avenue.

No fire fighters were injured in the crash. The two people in the Cadillac were taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries, and the driver of the Toyota suffered minor injuries.