Officials identify Raytown woman who drowned after vehicle went into Longview Lake

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Officials have now identified the body that was found during a water rescue after a vehicle went into Longview Lake.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol officially identified them as 22-year-old Gerran D. Stone, of Raytown, Missouri.

Dive crews recovered Stone’s body Saturday at Longview Lake.

According to the highway patrol’s drowning report, around 7 p.m. Friday, Stone’s was driving a 2007 Ford Taurus and left the roadway, traveling into the water where she subsequently drowned.

A witness told FOX4 that several people jumped in to try to rescue Stone but were unsuccessful.

If you are having suicidal thoughts, we urge you to get help immediately.

Go to a hospital, call 911 or call the National Suicide Hotline at 1-800-SUICIDE (1-800-784-2433).

