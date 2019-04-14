Flyers, friends canvas metro looking for missing Lee’s Summit woman with developmental disabilities

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. - Thousands of flyers appeared around the metro Sunday afternoon, all asking the public to help bring home a young woman with developmental disabilities.

Jacy Deaver has been missing for 12 days. She walked out of her group home in Lee’s Summit and never came back.

Deaver is a black woman, 5-feet tall, with tattoos on each arm. She’s roughly 220 pounds, sometimes wears glasses, has ADHD, OCD, and the mental capacity of a 12 year old.

Dan Carroll spent Sunday afternoon with his brother, his wife, and his son at the Crossroads and Westport. All of them carried tape and papers.

“As a parent, you empathize with it,” Carroll said. “Because by the grace of God, that could be my kid that we’re trying to find.”

Those papers had two photos of Jacy Deaver. She was last seen Tuesday, April 2, at her group home near downtown Lee’s Summit.

Carroll continued to pull tape and hang up the papers, fighting against Sunday’s wind. As he said it, each person that walked by the flyer.

“It could be the right one. It might catch somebody’s eye as they’re walking by," Carroll said.

And each person who sees those flyers gives the Deaver family hope that Jacy will come home again.

“She loves to laugh,” Jacy’s father Mike Deaver said. “She loves to watch movies, she’s an avid reader, she’s just a pretty cool kid.”

While the Deavers family and friends were hanging flyers around the metro, from city market to Grandview to Blue Springs, the Deavers themselves stayed at the staging area, the Aldersgate UMC in Lee’s Summit. Spreadsheets, maps, and sign-in sheets covered the tables in front of them.

The Deaver family adopted Jacy when she was 22 months old. They’d like to celebrate her 22nd birthday with her and every other day they have with her too.

Mike Deaver looked around and over all the papers in front of him. “We miss our kid. It’s our child. We miss her dearly.”

Her family tells FOX4 she earned an hour of free time in her group home, and she said she was going to go for a walk.

The staff saw her walk out the door. They also saw a white car. And that’s the last they saw of either.

Jacy Deaver never came back for her medicine, her phone, or her family. Her parents worry she may have gotten into the white car, but they have no idea if that actually happened.

“We miss you, we love you, please come back, reach out to us, reach out to 911," Mike Deaver said. "We’ll pick you up anywhere, no matter what. Just let us know. Somebody, let us know.”

And that’s why they printed up 3,000 flyers, and had 50 people spending their Sunday hanging them up.

Dan Carroll put more tape on one of those flyers. “Make a call” he said, “and be a hero.”