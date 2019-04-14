FOX4 Race Zone NASCAR talk: Listen to the full podcast series

Emotions come out at NASCAR’s All-Star race

Some good luck finally came Kyle Larson’s way as he held off Kevin Harvick and Kyle Busch to win the 2019 NASCAR All-Star race at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Sam Atwell and Brian Dulle discuss Larson’s big win as well as an incident after the race between Clint Bowyer and Ryan Newman.

Exciting race under the lights at Kansas Speedway

Before winning the race Saturday night, Brad Keselowski said Kansas Speedway might be one of the best 1.5 mile tracks we’ve seen in a long time. Sam Atwell and Brian Dulle are in the FOX4 Race Zone to discuss why the race at Kansas was one of the best this season.

FOX4 sits down with truck series driver Angela Ruch

Before her race on Friday night, NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series driver Angela Ruch sat down in the FOX4 podcast studio to talk about her season so far, including a top 10 finish at Daytona.

Racing the ‘Monster Mile’ and previewing night racing in Kansas

Martin Truex Jr.’s first career NASCAR Cup race came on a Monday rain delayed race at Dover in 2007 and 12 years later he was the car to beat once again at the Monster Mile. Sam Atwell and Brian Dulle recap Monday’s race and what drivers had some good luck finally come their way as well as a preview of Saturday night’s race at Kansas Speedway.

Everything is bigger at Talladega

Sam Atwell and Brian Dulle discuss all the excitement at Talladega Sunday. The stands were full, the cars were fast, and Chase Elliott took the checkered flag, giving Chevy their first win in the 2019 NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series and the first win of the season that wasn’t Joe Gibbs Racing or Team Penske.

Saturday night racing in Richmond



Sam Atwell and Brian Dulle are back to talk about the first night race of the season at Richmond International Raceway. Martin Truex Jr. picked up not only his first win of the 2019 season but also his first win for Joe Gibbs and at a short track. If you don’t see the media players above, you can stream the podcast series here.

Good old short track racing at Bristol Sam Atwell and Brian Dulle talk short track racing following the race on April 7, 2019 at Bristol Motor Speedway. Kyle Busch took the checkered flag for the third time this season and won his eighth overall race at Bristol battling for the win at the end with his older brother Kurt Busch who finished second.