Kids get a break from cancer at the K Sunday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - For some, Sunday was a Day at the K. For others, it was a day away from chemo.

Three families with children fighting cancer got free tickets to see the Kansas City Royals take on the Indians.

It’s all because of a group called the Youth Cancer Baseball Tour. The tour takes kids from the 30 cities with major baseball teams into a game for free. It kicked off Sunday in Kansas City, and will go throughout the US over the next couple of months.

For the families who get in, like the Justus family, it’s a welcome break from five year old Ryan’s leukemia.

“Kids get used to being in the hospital day after day,” her mother Brandy Justus said. “And when we have an opportunity to just be a family, and do something fun, we jump on those opportunities.”

“It’s hard for us to realize it’s not just medicine and time in the hospital, that were missing all these opportunities to have family moments.”

The Youth Cancer Baseball Tour is funded mostly through donations. For more information, visit the website.