The Final Lap NASCAR talk: Listen to the full podcast series

Episode 6: Saturday night racing in Richmond



Sam Atwell and Brian Dulle are back to talk about the first night race of the season at Richmond International Raceway. Martin Truex Jr. picked up not only his first win of the 2019 season but also his first win for Joe Gibbs and at a short track.

Sam Atwell and Brian Dulle talk short track racing following the race on April 7, 2019 at Bristol Motor Speedway. Kyle Busch took the checkered flag for the third time this season and won his eighth overall race at Bristol battling for the win at the end with his older brother Kurt Busch who finished second.

Episode 4: Keselowski dominates in Martinsville

Sam Atwell and Brian Dulle are back to talk about Brad Keselowski’s dominating win at Martinsville Sunday and the two teams dominating this season so far.

Episode 3: Racing out West in Phoenix

Another week on the west coast as NASCAR races at ISM Raceway in Phoenix. It was an exciting race with restarts having drivers going three and four wide and tire issues causing multiple drivers to spin out. At the end, Kyle Busch was the car to beat as he claims his 52nd cup victory.

Episode 2: Recapping the race at Atlanta

Week 2 in the 2019 NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series and Sam Atwell and Brian Dulle are back to talk racing as Brad Keslowski battles 36 other drivers and the flu to win at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Episode 1: Signal Hill Presents: The 61st Daytona 500

Another NASCAR season is underway as the cars took to the track in the 61st Daytona 500. FOX4 digital producers Sam Atwell and Brian Dulle talk about the big wrecks during the race, the top underdogs, those that were lucky and not so lucky, and why Denny Hamlin’s second Daytona 500 win was special for Joe Gibbs Racing.

If you don’t see the media players above, you can stream the podcast series here.