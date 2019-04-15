× All dogs at Wayside Waifs adopted over the weekend except for this one

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Wayside Waifs hosted an adoption event over the weekend and all of the dogs at the shelter were adopted except for one.

Now the shelter is on a mission to find a forever home for the two-year-old mix named Kenny.

Kenny, who weighs 47 pounds, is full of energy and enjoys being active. He also loves belly rubs and cuddling.

“I can’t wait to meet you and start our adventures together! You’ll never be bored with me in your life and I promise to make you smile every single day. Please come to meet me soon!” his bio on Wayside Waifs’ website said.

The two-year-old has been neutered. He arrived at Wayside Waifs when SPCA in Louisiana ran out of space.

If you are interested in adopting Kenny, you can call Wayside Waifs at (816) 761-8151 or stop by the shelter. No appointment is necessary, but please note they are not open for adoptions on Mondays.

You can adopt Kenny for $130.