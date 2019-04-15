Hundreds walk to promote understanding on last night of SevenDays campaign

Posted 9:51 pm, April 15, 2019

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The SevenDays movement wrapped up Monday night with a familiar event: a walk for hope and solidarity.

Mindy Corporon helped start the campaign after her son Reat Underwood and father William Corporon were both shot and killed five years ago in the shooting at the Jewish Community Center in Overland Park.

Since then, she's looked to encourage diversity and unification. SevenDays is a week packed with activities and speakers who hope to promote understanding and combat things like hate and bigotry.

For the last night, hundreds joined the SevenDays walk at the WWI Museum and Memorial in Kansas City.

FOX4 photojournalist Alex Brown spoke to some participants Monday night about why they walk. Hear what they said in the video player above.

